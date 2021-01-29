UK bans flights to and from the UAE, Rwanda and Burundi

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rwanda and Burundi from Friday, shutting down the world’s busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

This measure has been taken to limit the spread of the new South African variant of Covid-19.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,”

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on social media

UK flights update: Emirates passenger services between Dubai and all our UK points – Birmingham, Glasgow, London & Manchester have been suspended until further notice. For more info, please visit:https://t.co/Nt3dJcLgRD — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 29, 2021

Current ETA for British Airways flight #BA104 is 12:56 local time, just in time before the UK ban for direct flights from UAE that starts at 13:00 local time.

https://t.co/pxrykces6u pic.twitter.com/Rwg8fqVacI — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 29, 2021