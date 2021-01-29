UK bans flights to and from the UAE

By
Maarten Van Den Driessche
© Maarten Van Den Driessche

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Friday, shutting down the world’s busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,”

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on social media

