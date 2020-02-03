UAE suspends all China flights except Beijing

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of all flights to and from China, with the exception of the country’s capital, Beijing.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that the suspension would come into force on February 5 and will run until further notice, adding that the decision is part of precautionary measures undertaken by the UAE to confront the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“We continue to put our confidence in the Chinese Government’s efforts to control and contain the situation,”

The authority stated that all passengers travelling from Beijing International Airport will be required to undergo a 6-8 hour comprehensive medical screening at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers before boarding.