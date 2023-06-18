Thunderstorms above Paris: unexpected visitors for Brussels

Thunderstorms that affected central Europe on Sunday evening forced some aircraft to divert to nearby airports. Brussels Airport welcomed special visitors: next to the Iberia Airbus A330 and the Air France Airbus A220, an Emirates Airbus A380 (registered A6-EEI) from Dubai, UAE touched down on Belgian soil.

Plane spotters were quick to discover the A380 in “Journey to the Future” livery landing Brussels Airport’s runway 07L. “An unexpected visit to Brussels Airport, due to a heavy storm in Paris, a few aircraft had to divert,” Lodewijk Delaere wrote on social media.

Previously, the Airbus A380 visited Brussels on three occasions: in 2015, a Lufthansa A380 visited Brussels while Emirates visited twice: in 2015 and in 2018 for the introduction of the (never used) triple boarding bridge.

A short visit this time as the aircraft is scheduled to depart towards Paris around midnight.