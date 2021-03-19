The last Airbus A380, produced in Toulouse, takes off

By
André Orban
-
0
43

A page has been turned for Airbus. The last A380 produced by the European aircraft manufacturer in Toulouse left the pink city on 17 March.

The Airbus A380 bids farewell to Toulouse. The last superjumbo aircraft assembled in the local Airbus manufacturing plant (MSN 272) took off on 17 March at the end of the morning from Toulouse Blagnac airport towards the Airbus site in Hamburg Finkenwerder (Germany) where its assembly will continue. The aircraft had a neutral livery, only the fin and the four engines are painted in the colours of its client, Emirates Airline, from the UAE.

The flight was greeted on Twitter by Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, who thanked all those who contributed to the programme since the mid-1990s.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.