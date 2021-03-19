The last Airbus A380, produced in Toulouse, takes off

A page has been turned for Airbus. The last A380 produced by the European aircraft manufacturer in Toulouse left the pink city on 17 March.

The Airbus A380 bids farewell to Toulouse. The last superjumbo aircraft assembled in the local Airbus manufacturing plant (MSN 272) took off on 17 March at the end of the morning from Toulouse Blagnac airport towards the Airbus site in Hamburg Finkenwerder (Germany) where its assembly will continue. The aircraft had a neutral livery, only the fin and the four engines are painted in the colours of its client, Emirates Airline, from the UAE.

The flight was greeted on Twitter by Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, who thanked all those who contributed to the programme since the mid-1990s.

Another remarkable day in Toulouse: the last #A380 has taken off for its maiden flight. Well done #TeamAirbus for your contributions over the years – looking forward to supporting this iconic aircraft & its customers for many years, delivering best-in-class passenger experience. pic.twitter.com/nqPgr8uwm9 — Guillaume Faury (@GuillaumeFaury) March 17, 2021