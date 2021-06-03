Emirates Airline restarts flights to Phuket with re-opening of island to international tourism

Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists. Furthermore, those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival. With measures in place to ensure a safe reboot of Phuket’s tourism industry, customers travelling to the destination known for its sprawling beaches and white sands, will enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the world’s most-loved holiday spots.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and Business Class as well as Economy Class. Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30 the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05 the same day (all times are local).

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok in September 2020, providing daily service.

Flights to Phuket can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents. For more details on entry requirements to Phuket and mandatory documentation for non-Thai nationals, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.