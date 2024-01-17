Emirates Airline to recruit 5,000 cabin crew members worldwide, including in Belgium, in 2024

Emirates Airlines is gearing up for a significant expansion, with plans to increase its cabin crew by 25% through the addition of 5,000 new members. As part of a global recruitment campaign, the Dubai-based airline is encouraging graduates and young professionals worldwide to apply, aiming to enhance the flying experience for passengers.

Primarily targeting recent entrants to the workforce, Emirates invites individuals with a background in hospitality, customer service, or those seeking an exciting career in global travel. Successful candidates will join the world’s largest international airline, benefiting from extensive training by industry-leading instructors and enjoying the perks of being part of an iconic brand.

The recruitment drive includes open days and assessments in over 460 cities across six continents throughout 2024, showcasing the airline’s vast network and the diversity of its cabin crew. In 2023, Emirates hired 8,000 crew members, surpassing a total of 21,500 by August.

Belgium is a focal point for the recruitment efforts, with eight full-day sessions (*) planned in various cities during the first quarter of 2024. Interested candidates can find details and open day schedules on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew.

(*)

Bruges (18 January) – Liege (20 January) – Antwerp (27 January) – Brussels (29 January)

Brussels (11 and 26 February)

Brussels (16 March) – Antwerp (26 March)