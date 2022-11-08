Passenger who was denied boarding after showing up late for her Emirates flight, attacks check-in agent

A passenger who was denied boarding attacked the airport staffer representing the airline. The female passenger wanted to check-in for an Emirates flight between Mexico City, Mexico and Barcelona, Spain but showed up late. Worse, she used an expired passport for her travel.

The video (see below), dated 1 November, show the angry passenger jumping over the check-in desk and attacking the Emirates employee. She then started throwing several objects, like a suitcase, computer equipment and other items.

She continued her tantrum by standing up to check-in counter and began yelling to other passengers.

“We can confirm that on November 1, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, in which a passenger who arrived late at the check-in counter was also discovered to be traveling with an expired passport,” Emirates said in a media statement.

Women attacks an Emirates airline employee at Mexico City Airport after being denied boarding when she arrived late to check in and attempted to use an expired passport. https://t.co/qfrR7Bw0I2 pic.twitter.com/lYKdt15vD8 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 8, 2022