Operations at London Gatwick halted after Emirates Airbus A380 became stuck on the runway

Operations at London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom were halted for about 45 minutes on Tuesday evening after an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 (registered A6-EUN ) became stuck on the runway. The pilots of flight EK9, coming from Dubai, UAE, aborted the first approach and informed the tower of a full emergency: a hydraulic leak and loss of nose wheel steering.

A second approach was then made. Emergency services were called to stand by next to the runway. After a safe landing, the aircraft became disabled on the runway. The Airbus A380 was towed towards the gate.

At least five aircraft diverted to other airports, at least a dozen flights got delayed.

The faith of return flight EK10 is still unclear.