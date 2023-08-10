More than 20,000 Emirates cabin crew, and counting

Emirates Airlines celebrates a significant milestone as its cabin crew team surpasses 20,000 members, reflecting the airline’s continuous global recruitment efforts to support its growth plans. The airline has organised recruitment events in 340 cities across 6 continents since 2022, showcasing the diverse nature of the team and the destinations they serve.

Emirates’ iconic cabin crew uniform, recognisable worldwide, has evolved over four design iterations while retaining the elegant beige colour that symbolises the UAE’s golden sands. Among the longest-serving crew members are an Emirati purser with 36+ years of service and the longest-serving female cabin crew member, showcasing their dedication and passion for their roles.

The diverse team, representing over 140 nationalities and speaking 130 languages, exemplifies the cosmopolitan nature of Emirates’ base in Dubai. Many crew members have been part of the airline’s growth story, with various opportunities for career progression. The airline will continue its global recruitment efforts to support its expansion.

Emirates offers its cabin crew competitive salaries, tax-free benefits, hotel stays, travel opportunities, and more. New recruits undergo rigorous training to ensure the highest standards of hospitality, safety, and service delivery. The airline’s iconic uniform is meticulously crafted, with interesting symbolism in its design elements.

Emirates’ commitment to excellence and its dedicated team underscore its position as a leader in the aviation industry. The airline continues to provide exceptional experiences to passengers while creating a dynamic and diverse work environment for its cabin crew.

