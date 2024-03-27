Maintenance vehicle collides with Emirates Airbus A380-800 at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport

In an incident at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on 27 March, a maintenance vehicle collided on the tarmac with an Airbus A380-800 (registered A6-EDM) operated by Emirates. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the aircraft has been grounded pending a thorough assessment of its technical condition.

According to reports from Russian outlet balashiha.ru, the collision occurred when the driver of the maintenance vehicle, tasked with refueling the aircraft with drinking water, inadvertently pressed the wrong pedals. Some sources suggest that the driver may have experienced paralysis while behind the wheel.

Following the incident, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Committee have launched inquiries to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The Emirates Airbus A380-800, one of the largest passenger aircraft in the world, has been a flagship of the Emirates fleet.

The airline was forced to cancel return flight EK134 to Dubai.

Emirates Airbus A380 (A6-EDM, built 2010) took substantial fuselage damage at Moscow-Domodedovo Intl AP (UUDD), Russia when a ground service vehicle collided with the aircraft's belly and became wedged underneath. Flight #EK134 to Dubai was canceled.https://t.co/Fk1HWoiw40 pic.twitter.com/qujPanj84E — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 27, 2024