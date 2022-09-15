Emirates is looking for cabin crew members in Belgium

Emirates Airline is looking for flight attendants to join the airline, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On 20 September at 09:00 (local time), the airline is hosting an open recruitment day at the Warwick Brussels Hotel in Brussels.

“The airline is looking for people who are passionate about providing on-board service making it possible to offer a pleasant flight experience for its customers.”

“While the safety aspect is one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will take control of the on-board service, not forgetting the procedures and working methods.”

Newly hired cabin crew members will start training in state-of-the-art training facilities in Dubai. Candidates who wish to launch their career at the Dubai based airline can present themselves with an English version of their curriculum vitae (CV) and a recent picture.

Applicants are advised to pre-register here to enjoy a smoother experience.

Those who have not applied online can do so as a walk-in, during the open day at the Warwick Hotel in Brussels.