Emirates Airline to launch a new service to Miami

Emirates announced today it will launch a four times weekly service between Florida’s second largest city, Miami, and Dubai, from 22 July, 2021, expanding its US network to 12 destinations. The new service will provide Emirates’ global travellers with another access point into Florida after Orlando (effective July), serving the Southern Florida area while offering convenient connections for travellers headed towards the Middle East, West Asia, and Indian Ocean via Dubai.

With the addition of Miami, Emirates will now serve the US with over 70 weekly flights, offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

A cultural mecca, famous for its proprietary take on nightlife, art, music, architecture and cuisine, the City of Miami is one of America’s most exciting destinations. As travel demand and consumer confidence continues to grow with all the multi-faceted health measures in place, the new route will cater to Emirates’ leisure and business travellers, boosting tourism and trade opportunities both inbound and outbound.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programmes and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity, particularly in the US and the UAE. It also underscores our strong commitment to the US market which Emirates now serves with over 70 weekly flights across 12 gateways.

“There is a clear demand for this service from both leisure and business travellers and we anticipate that our new route will be warmly received across our global network, as well as by travellers in Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean who can conveniently access Dubai and our wider network via Miami’s many air service connections. We look forward to facilitating even more tourism and commerce opportunities to and from Florida with this new route, and to providing our customers with the award-winning Emirates experience.”

The new service will also add to the existing trade connections provided by Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, which has been operating scheduled cargo flights to Miami since October 2020. The cargo carrier has been offering cargo capacity into and out of Miami facilitating exports of perishables, electronics and other components as well as e-commerce goods. Emirates SkyCargo has also in the past operated several charter flights on its Boeing 777 full freighter aircraft to transport champion horses from Miami to equestrian events around the world.

Flights to/from Miami will operate four times weekly on Emirates’ three-class Boeing 777-300ER, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class. Emirates flight EK213 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 03:10hrs, arriving in Miami (MIA) at 11:00hrs while the return flight EK214 will depart Miami at 21:10 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19:35 hrs the next day.

“I am thrilled that Emirates will be bringing its award-winning service to Miami-Dade County, and will be connecting our community to the popular global destination of Dubai for the first time in our history,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I greatly look forward to welcoming their four weekly flights and the enormous economic impact they are expected to bring to our County.”

“Emirates announcing first-ever Dubai service at MIA is clearly one of the proudest moments in our airport’s history,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Adding Dubai to our growing list of top destinations around the world further solidifies MIA as a leading global gateway and Florida’s busiest airport for international passengers.”