Inadvertent slide deployment on Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 at Manchester Airport

By
Bart Noëth
Oops, a technical problem on the upper level door, or a mishap? The Emirates Airbus A380 (registered A6-EU?) was waiting at Manchester Airport, United Kingdom for a flight towards Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates in the morning of 19 December when the incident occurred. Soon after, pictures appeared on social media. 

It’s unclear which aircraft is concerned, Flightradar24 indicates that the airline cancelled the return flight towards Dubai, that flight was scheduled with an Airbus A380 (registered A6-EUX). While another Airbus A380 (registered A6-EUN) came in from Dubai in the morning.

