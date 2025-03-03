Emirates expands global network with new routes to Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap

Emirates continues to strengthen its global footprint with the addition of three new destinations to its network: Shenzhen (China), Da Nang (Vietnam), and Siem Reap (Cambodia). These new routes, set to launch in mid-2025, enhance connectivity across Asia and reinforce Emirates’ position as a leader in long-haul travel, the airline wrote in a press release:

New Routes and Schedule

Emirates’ latest expansion introduces the following flights:

Shenzhen (SZX) – Daily non-stop flights from 1 July 2025 .

– Daily non-stop flights from . Da Nang (DAD) – Four weekly flights via Bangkok from 2 June .

– Four weekly flights via . Siem Reap (REP) – Three weekly flights via Bangkok from 3 June.

Strengthening Ties with China

Shenzhen marks Emirates’ fourth destination in mainland China, following Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. As a major technology and innovation hub, Shenzhen plays a crucial role in global trade, and Emirates’ presence enhances economic and business connectivity between China, the UAE, and other key global markets.

This route will also feature Emirates’ newly retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, equipped with First Class private suites, lie-flat Business Class seats, and the airline’s acclaimed Premium Economy cabin. Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo expects to transport 10 tonnes of cargo per flight, facilitating exports of high-tech goods and e-commerce shipments from China.

Vietnam and Cambodia: Boosting Leisure and Trade Connectivity

The launch of services to Da Nang and Siem Reap further strengthens Emirates’ presence in Southeast Asia.

Da Nang , Emirates’ third Vietnamese destination, benefits from Vietnam-UAE trade agreements , fostering increased business and tourism links.

, Emirates’ third Vietnamese destination, benefits from , fostering increased business and tourism links. Siem Reap, home to Angkor Wat, sees improved connectivity for international travelers, particularly from Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

These flights, operated with two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, will allow passengers to seamlessly connect via Bangkok, taking advantage of Emirates’ codeshare and interline agreements to access additional destinations across the region.

Strategic Impact and Market Positioning

With 24 destinations and 269 flights per week from Dubai to East Asia, Emirates now boasts the most extensive network of any non-Asian airline in the region.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the significance of this expansion: “Our new routes reaffirm our commitment to providing travelers with extensive access to Southeast Asia and East Asia. Shenzhen, as a technological powerhouse, offers immense potential for business and cargo operations, while Da Nang and Siem Reap cater to the growing demand for leisure travel.”