Emirates has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350, marking a major fleet milestone. The A350, powered partly by SAF, will enter service in January 2025, debuting on flights to Edinburgh and eight other destinations.

Emirates’ first A350, out of an order of 65 aircraft, is registered 6A-EXA and flew from Toulouse directly to Dubai. The Airbus A350 is the first new type of aircraft to enter Emirates’ fleet since 2008.