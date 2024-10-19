Emirates unveils striking NBA livery and unique inflight experience ahead of 2024-25 NBA season

Emirates has introduced a bold, custom NBA-themed livery on one of its A380 aircraft to mark the 2024-25 NBA season and celebrate its role as the official global airline partner of the NBA and title sponsor of the Emirates NBA Cup.

The aircraft features a striking blue gradient with NBA and Emirates logos, vibrant red engine cowls, and basketball-themed imagery.

Starting November 1, passengers on select U.S. and Canada flights will enjoy NBA-inspired inflight services, including co-branded headrests, courtside-themed menus, and live NBA Cup games.

This initiative coincides with the inaugural Emirates NBA Cup, running from November 12 to December 17, 2024.