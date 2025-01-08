Emirates unveils Real Madrid-themed Boeing 777 livery for Spanish Super Cup

Emirates has unveiled a striking new Real Madrid-themed livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft, celebrating its long-standing partnership with the Spanish football club. The aircraft carried Real Madrid’s first team to Jeddah for the Spanish Super Cup tournament (8–12 January), featuring star players such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modri?, and Jude Bellingham.

Key Highlights

Special Livery: Features top Real Madrid players, underscoring Emirates’ role as the club’s Official Main Sponsor since 2013.

Extended Partnership: Emirates will remain the club's jersey sponsor until 2026, marking the longest such partnership in La Liga history.

Global Showcase: The themed Boeing 777 will serve destinations like Athens, Vienna, Miami, Seattle, and Kuwait, offering fans worldwide a chance to spot the aircraft.

Airline Achievements

Emirates has refurbished 40 aircraft as part of a major retrofit programme, including its A380 and Boeing 777 fleets, introducing upgraded interiors and a Premium Economy cabin.

The airline recently added the state-of-the-art A350 to its fleet and continues expanding operations to cities like Edinburgh and Kuwait.

This partnership, established in 2011, continues to connect fans with exclusive experiences while showcasing Emirates’ commitment to excellence. For bookings and updates, visit emirates.com or the Emirates app.