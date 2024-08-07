Emirates unveils first fully refurbished Boeing 777 with new cabins on Geneva flight

Emirates has launched its first retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring new cabin interiors, on its route to Geneva (before Brussels and Tokyo). Completed ahead of schedule, the revamped aircraft introduces new Business Class seats and a Premium Economy cabin, marking their debut on the 777.

The project took 37 days and was completed by Emirates’ in-house engineering team.

Key Features of the Refurbished Boeing 777

Premium Economy Cabin: 24 cream leather seats in a 2-4-2 layout, offering a 38-inch pitch and 19.5-inch width.

24 cream leather seats in a 2-4-2 layout, offering a 38-inch pitch and 19.5-inch width. Business Class Cabin: 38 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each converting to a flatbed with a 23-inch HD screen, mini-bar, and multiple charging outlets.

38 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each converting to a flatbed with a 23-inch HD screen, mini-bar, and multiple charging outlets. Economy Class Cabin: 256 seats with ergonomic design and adjustable leather headrests in a soft grey and blue colour palette.

Emirates plans to refurbish another 80 Boeing 777s as part of a $3 billion investment. The upgraded aircraft will also serve Tokyo Haneda and Brussels soon, with more destinations to follow. The extensive refurbishment involved 18,000 man-hours and the use of substantial materials, including carpets, laminate sheets, leather, fabric, and paint.

This initiative is part of Emirates’ broader plan to upgrade 191 aircraft, enhancing customer experience across its fleet.