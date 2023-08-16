Emirates to scale up London Heathrow flights (up to seven times daily)

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is set to increase its flights to/from London Heathrow between October 31, 2023, and March 30, 2024, in response to heightened demand during the winter season. This temporary service enhancement will add five additional weekly flights and offer passengers greater travel options.

The current six daily A380 flights will be supplemented by a new service operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with First, Business, and Economy classes.

The outbound flight, EK41, will depart Dubai at 13:20 and land at London Heathrow at 17:20, local time. The return flight, EK42, is scheduled to leave London Heathrow at 20:15 and arrive in Dubai at 07:15 the following day.

Emirates is actively restoring its UK services, including recent resumptions like the A380 service to Birmingham and Glasgow, double daily services to Stansted, and increased services to Newcastle and London Gatwick. The airline currently operates 126 weekly flights to various destinations across the UK, featuring multiple A380 services.

Emirates boasts a global network covering more than 140 destinations across six continents, offering passengers a diverse culinary experience and a wide array of entertainment options through its award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice. Dubai, the airline’s home and hub, remains a popular stopover and vacation destination, further facilitated by the Dubai Experience platform, which allows travellers to create customised itineraries incorporating flights, hotel stays, attractions, dining, and leisure activities in Dubai and the UAE.