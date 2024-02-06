Emirates to return to Adelaide, Australia, in October 2024

Emirates is set to resume daily flights from Dubai to Adelaide starting October 28, 2024, marking a major milestone for South Australia’s pandemic recovery.

The daily service will facilitate travel demand and connect passengers to over 140 destinations in Emirates’ global network. The estimated tourism expenditure generated by these flights is more than $62 million per year, contributing to an overall estimated expenditure of $160 million.

The service will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 Business Class seats and 264 Economy Class seats. The airline aims to return to pre-pandemic capacity, offering 77 weekly services to Australia by December 2024.