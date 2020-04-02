Emirates to resume limited passenger flights from April 6

By
Maarten Van Den Driessche
-
0
19

Emirates has received approval from authorities to restart flying a limited number of passenger flights from April 6.

These flights will initially carry outbound travellers from the United Arab Emirates.
Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people & customers. Their safety & well-being will always be our top priority. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter.

Dubai-owned carrier Emirates, the largest in the Middle East with 271 wide-body aircraft, grounded passenger operations last week as the UAE halted all passenger flights to fight the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.