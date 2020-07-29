Emirates to resume flights to Clark, Philippines from 1 August, further expanding its Far East network

Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Clark with six weekly flights from 1 August, boosting its global network to 68 destinations in August and connecting customers to Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

With the resumption of flights to Clark, Emirates will now operate with scheduled services to two gateways in the Philippines, with services to Manila being in operation since 11 June. Furthermore, the network of destinations that it now serves in South East and East Asia has reached 13, across ten countries and territories.

All flights to Clark will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER and are scheduled at two convenient timings per week to meet customers’ travel needs.

Flights between Clark and Dubai will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays as EK2520, which departs Dubai at 02:55 and arrives at Clark International Airport at 15:45, while EK338 will depart Clark at 17:15 and is scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 21:40. Flights to Clark on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will operate as EK2572 and will depart Dubai at 04:50 and arrive in Clark at 17:40. On the same days, the return flights to Dubai, operating as EK338, will depart Clark at 19:10 to arrive in Dubai at 23:35.