Emirates to resume flights to Addis Ababa, Guangzhou, Oslo and Tehran

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Tehran (from 17 July), Guangzhou (from 25 July), Addis Ababa (from 1 August), and Oslo (from 4 August), expanding connectivity for customers with these latest cities rejoining its network across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 62 destinations in August, offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Dubai, UAE, 16 July 2020