Emirates to resume flights to Accra, Ghana, and Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from 6 September

Airline’s African network extends to 11 destinations, worldwide network to 81 destinations

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Accra, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 6 September. The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11. This will also take the airline’s passenger network to 81 destinations in September, offering customers around the world even more connections to Dubai, and via Dubai, as the airline safely and gradually resumes passenger operations to meet passenger demand.

Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Dubai, UAE, 3 September 2020