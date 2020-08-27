Emirates to resume daily flights to Bangkok from 1 September

Emirates’ global network boosted to 78 destinations in September, including 15 cities in South East and East Asia

Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1 September.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class. Starting from 1 September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35, from 2 September.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities and certain restrictions are in place. Travellers are urged to check the latest information or visit www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions for details before booking.

In addition, First and Business Class customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service on departure from Bangkok, in Dubai, and relax in Emirates’ Lounge facility at Dubai International Airport, with health and safety measures in place.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Dubai, 27 August 2020