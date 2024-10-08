Emirates to reinstate Airbus A380 service to Copenhagen Airport starting January 2025

Emirates will resume operations of the Airbus A380 at Copenhagen Airport (CPH) on January 1, 2025, after nearly five years. The iconic double-decker aircraft will operate the EK151/152 route, increasing seat capacity to Dubai by 43%, adding 187 seats per flight.

Previously, the Boeing 777-300ER was used on this route, accommodating 428 passengers. The A380, with a total of 615 seats—58 in business class and 557 in economy class—promises an enhanced travel experience.

Emirates currently operates 116 A380s globally, serving 51 destinations, including direct connections from Copenhagen to Dubai and further connections to regions like Australia and South Africa.

Morten Balk, Emirates’ country manager for Denmark, expressed excitement about bringing the A380 back to CPH, highlighting the unique services it offers.