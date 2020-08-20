Emirates to operate special repatriation flights to five cities in India

Emirates will operate repatriation flights to/from Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from 20 until 31 August.

The airline has also revised its flight schedule to/from Sialkot, Pakistan offering customers worldwide better connections via Dubai and greater access to its growing network.

Emirates will operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from 20 until 31 August. The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.

The airline will operate repatriation flights to India on the following dates:

Bengaluru: 21, 23, 25, 28, and 30 August

21, 23, 25, 28, and 30 August Kochi: 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 August*

20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 August* Delhi: daily flights until 31 August

daily flights until 31 August Mumbai: daily flights until 31 August

daily flights until 31 August Thiruvananthapuram: 26 August*

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights. For more information on flight schedules, click here.

Flights from Dubai to India

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

Flights from India to Dubai

Flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.

Flights to/from Pakistan

Emirates has also revised its flight timings to/from Sialkot, Pakistan to offer customers better connections via Dubai with seven weekly flights – providing greater access to its current network of 75 cities across six continents. Effective 22 August, Emirates flight EK618 will depart Dubai at 20:55 and arrive in Sialkot at 01:10. The return flight, EK619 will depart Sialkot at 02:40 and arrive in Dubai at 05:00.

In addition to Sialkot, Emirates offers customers direct flights to four other cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Dubai, UAE, 20 August 2020