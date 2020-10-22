Emirates to operate Airbus A380 to Amman as part of expanded schedule

Airline will also boost flights to 10 a week from 25 October

Emirates continues to gradually deploy the A380 in line with increased passenger demand

Emirates will be providing more options and choice for its customers in Jordan with the introduction of scheduled Airbus A380 services to Amman as part of its expanded schedule of 10 weekly services. The expanded flight schedule between Dubai and Amman demonstrates the airline’s commitment to safely connect customers to and through Dubai to the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The iconic A380 will begin serving travellers to and from Amman from 4 November. The airline currently operates the A380 to Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Moscow.

The Emirates A380 experience is sought after amongst travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and the airline will continue to expand its deployment in line with the gradual return in demand and operational approvals. Emirates reintroduced its signature products and services on the A380, including the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, balancing an elevated customer experience during the pandemic with measures that prioritise the health and wellbeing of passengers.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Amman three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 903 will depart Dubai at 14:05 and arrive in Amman at 15:30 local time. The return flight, EK 904 will depart Amman at 17:10 and arrive in Dubai at 22:00 local time.

The expanded schedule also includes flights EK 905 and EK 906. Emirates flight EK 905 will depart Dubai at 22:15 and arrive in Amman at 23:40 local time. The return flight, EK 906 will depart Amman at 01:45 and arrive in Dubai at 06:40 local time. Timings have been scheduled to facilitate more effective onward connections to destinations in the United States such as well as vital connections to European points popular with Jordanian travellers.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers from Emirates’ network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

