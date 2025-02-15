Emirates to hold pilot recruitment sessions in Brussels

Emirates is ramping up its pilot recruitment efforts in Brussels to meet growing global demand. The airline will host two recruitment sessions on February 23 and 24 to attract experienced commercial pilots.

The sessions will provide insights into Emirates’ recruitment process, career opportunities, and benefits, including tax-free salaries, extensive travel perks, and Dubai-based living. Recent changes to pilot hiring include increased salaries and expanded eligibility for positions such as Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.

With a rapidly growing fleet, including new Airbus A350s and Boeing 777Xs, Emirates offers pilots the chance to fly one of the world’s youngest and most advanced fleets. More details are available at Emirates Careers.