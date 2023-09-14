Emirates to go all Airbus A380 to Sydney by November, and plans return to Adelaide

Emirates Airlines is upgrading its services to Sydney, planning to operate an all-A380 operation by November 4, 2023. This upgrade will add nearly 2,000 extra seats per week by replacing the Boeing 777-300ER with the Emirates A380 on its third daily flight. The A380 offers 489 seats in a three-class configuration, increasing daily seats and connection options to and from Dubai, as well as access to various global destinations. This third A380 service will complement the existing two A380 four-class services to Sydney, both offering Emirates’ latest Premium Economy cabin.

Emirates is currently operating 63 weekly services to Australia from its four major gateways, providing approximately 56,000 seats. The airline also plans to reintroduce services from Melbourne to Singapore and connect Sydney with Christchurch, offering the only A380 experience across the Trans-Tasman.

In addition, Emirates is set to introduce the Airbus A350 in the summer of 2024, which will enable further expansion of its global network. This expansion will allow Emirates to free up long-range aircraft for routes like Adelaide, and discussions are underway with Adelaide Airport to recommence nonstop services.

The third Sydney A380 flight’s schedule includes departures from Dubai at 21:30, arriving in Sydney at 18:20 local time, and returning flights departing Sydney at 21:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:30 local time.

Emirates is committed to expanding its A380 fleet to meet growing global travel demand, currently flying this flagship aircraft to over 50 destinations, with plans for more cities to welcome the A380 in the near future. Emirates bookings can be made through various channels, including emirates.com, the Emirates App, and online or offline travel agents.