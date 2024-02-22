Emirates to expand its South American network with launch of services to Bogotá (via Miami) from 3 June

Emirates is set to expand its South American network with the launch of daily services to Bogotá from Dubai starting on June 3. The route will be operated via Miami on a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates will be the first airline to offer premium services on the popular route between South Florida and Colombia, including lie-flat seats in First Class and Business Class, a generous baggage allowance, complimentary dining, and in-flight entertainment.

Bogotá will become Emirates’ fourth gateway in South America, and the airline’s network will expand to 19 points across the Americas. Tickets for the new route are now on sale.