Emirates to deploy its iconic Airbus A380 to Sao Paulo in January 2021

Responding to an increase in seasonal demand, Emirates to operate Airbus A380 aircraft between 9 and 30 January 2021

Emirates has announced that it will be operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai – Sao Paulo route between 9 and 30 January 2021. The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the iconic aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Emirates resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Signature experience

Customers travelling to and from Brazil on Emirates in January 2021 can once again look forward to enjoying the unparalleled Emirates A380 experience with its spacious and comfortable cabins and the unmissable signature products and services on the A380, including the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, reintroduced with additional health and safety measures.

In early November, Emirates also reinstated its signature dining service across all classes while observing strict hygiene protocols. Customers can now savour multi-course meals and choose from a complimentary selection of beverages including wine and beer, as well as juices and soft drinks. Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment, ice, continues to add new content every month, and currently features a catalogue with over 4,500 channels.

Dubai, UAE , 20 December 2020