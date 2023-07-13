Emirates sweetens the travel experience by serving more than 40 million Belgian (and other) chocolates every year

Emirates Airline revealed that it serves over 40 million pieces of gourmet chocolate on board its flights each year to passengers in all classes. The airline offers a selection of artisan chocolates as part of its signature meal service to 140 destinations worldwide.

In the past year, Economy Class received 35 million chocolate treats, Premium Economy Class received over 160,000 chocolates since its launch in June 2022, and an additional 4 million chocolate pairs were offered in Business and First Class. First Class passengers were also introduced to large gourmet chocolate boxes, with over 36,000 boxes enjoyed in the last six months.

Emirates collaborates with renowned chocolatiers from around the world, including Bateel, Coco Jalila and Forrey & Galland from the UAE, Godiva and Neuhaus from Belgium, Valrhona from France, Butlers from Ireland, Canonica from Switzerland, Pacari from Ecuador and Hotel Chocolat from the UK. Emirates is selecting brands based on factors such as content, taste, brand recognition, and sustainability. Onboard, passengers can enjoy various chocolate desserts and hot chocolate, including the popular Molten Chocolate Cake and Milk Chocolate Mousse.

Emirates Lounges also feature a range of chocolate offerings, including homemade chocolate ice cream, creamy hot chocolate, and creative chocolate desserts. The First Class Lounges in Dubai provide special chocolate-focused desserts using high-quality blends, showcasing a variety of chocolate flavours and textures.