Due to operational requirements, Emirates will temporarily suspend its twice-daily operations to Brussels starting from 26 March until 30 June 2020.

Affected customers who booked through a travel agency should contact their travel agents and customers in Belgium who booked with Emirates are requested to contact the Emirates call centre on Tel: 02 700 7007. For more information on the re-booking policy, please visit emirates.com.

Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused.