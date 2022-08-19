Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria, unable to repatriate its income

Emirates intends to cease its links with Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria, from 1 September. More than 85 million dollars earned in the country have indeed been blocked there for several months.

The move comes only three months after the UAE flag carrier promised to increase the number of its Nigerian flights from 12 to 22 per week.

“Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective 1 September 2022, to limit losses and the impact on its operational costs, which continue to accumulate. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers, however, the circumstances are beyond our control at this time,” the company said in a statement.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed in June that foreign airlines had been unable to repatriate around USD 450 million from Nigeria. A figure that has since risen to USD 500 million, according to local media, against a backdrop of growing currency shortages.

This shortage is linked to the decrease in the country’s oil revenues. More than 80% of its foreign currency comes from black gold, but the sector revenues have plummeted due to crude oil thefts and the opaque payment of the gasoline subsidy.

As plane tickets are sold in naira, foreign airlines generally convert these into dollars and then repatriate them to their country of origin. However, the scarcity of foreign currency made this operation practically impossible.