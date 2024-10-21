Emirates soars as ‘World’s Best Airline’ in comprehensive global study

Emirates has been named the ‘World’s Best Airline’ in a new, comprehensive study by Telegraph Travel, beating 90 global carriers. The study evaluated airlines across 30 criteria, including punctuality, baggage allowance, fleet age, inflight meals, route network, and rewards programs. Emirates’ top ranking was based on data from over 18 independent awards, rating websites, readers’ polls, and expert reviews.

Telegraph Travel praised Emirates as a “worthy winner,” noting its exceptional baggage allowance, punctuality, and impressive fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s, which offer generous space in all cabins, including the economy. Emirates’ premium economy class was singled out as the best in the sky, and the airline’s business and first-class services were lauded for their luxury, with amenities like chauffeur-driven airport transfers and a top-tier wine list.

The airline’s extensive network spans 140 cities across 77 countries. Telegraph Travel highlighted Emirates’ recognition as the best long-haul carrier by 30,000 readers.

A Methodical Evaluation

The Telegraph Travel study reviewed 90 airlines based on their annual passenger numbers and awarded points for performance in areas such as connectivity, luggage rules, inflight experience, fleet age, and loyalty programs. Data was collected from multiple sources, including AirlineRatings.com, Skytrax, TrustPilot, and APEX, making the results comprehensive and reliable.

Emirates’ Winning Year

In 2024 alone, Emirates has received 19 additional awards, including seven accolades at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for categories like “World’s Best Inflight Entertainment” and “Best First Class Comfort Amenities.” The airline also earned top honours at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards and the Pax International Magazine Awards for its inflight entertainment and customer service.

Unmatched Inflight Entertainment

Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ICE, offers over 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, catering to a wide range of preferences. Passengers can enjoy over 4,000 hours of movies and TV shows, 3,500 hours of music, and a rich variety of international films and series. The airline is also recognized for providing free Wi-Fi to all Skywards members, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Luxurious First and Business Class

Emirates continues to set industry standards for premium travel, with private suites, dine-on-demand services, and high-end amenities like Byredo skincare and Voya shower products for first-class passengers. Business class travellers also enjoy luxurious amenities such as lie-flat seats, Bulgari kits, and access to the A380 onboard lounge, ensuring a superior flying experience.

Premium Economy Excellence

Emirates’ premium economy class, available on 15 routes including London, New York, and Sydney, has been highly praised for its spacious leather seats, generous pitch, and thoughtful touches like sustainable blankets and Chandon Vintage Brut 2017. The class offers gourmet meals served on chinaware and a world-class inflight experience at a competitive price point.

Family-Friendly Travel

Emirates’ commitment to family travel is evident through its wide range of family-friendly services, from priority boarding and healthy children’s meals to spacious seating and entertainment options tailored for young passengers. Special care is also provided for unaccompanied minors and children with neurodivergent needs.

With its continued dedication to excellence across all classes of service, it’s clear why Emirates has earned the title of ‘World’s Best Airline.’