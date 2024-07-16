Emirates SkyCargo orders five more Boeing 777 Freighters to modernise fleet

Emirates SkyCargo has ordered five additional Boeing 777 Freighters, doubling its order to ten and increasing its Boeing widebody fleet to 245. This move is part of Emirates SkyCargo’s strategy to meet growing cargo demand and enhance its fleet’s efficiency. The investment will expand Emirates’ main deck cargo capacity by 30% by 2026, bringing their total freighter fleet to 17 aircraft, including 777 Freighters, 777 converted freighters, and 747 Freighters.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum highlighted the importance of this investment in supporting Dubai’s Economic Agenda and Emirates’ long-term growth plan. The 777 Freighter offers superior range and payload capabilities, allowing for long-range, nonstop flights connecting key markets without refuelling.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, expressed appreciation for Emirates SkyCargo’s continued trust in the Boeing 777 Freighter. Boeing, the market leader in cargo aeroplanes, has delivered over 265 777 Freighters, which are renowned for their operational excellence and innovation.