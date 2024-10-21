Emirates SkyCargo expands fleet with 5 additional Boeing 777 Freighters amid growing demand

Emirates SkyCargo has placed a second order in 2024 for five more Boeing 777 Freighters, bringing its total Boeing aircraft order to 249, including 14 freighters.

This move nearly doubles its freighter fleet from 11 to 21, reflecting a strategy to meet rising global cargo demand.

The 777 Freighter, known for its long range and heavy payload capacity, will support Emirates in connecting high-value cargo markets, particularly between the Middle East, the U.S., and Europe. Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet expansion is part of Dubai’s growing role as a global logistics hub.