Emirates SkyCargo adds third weekly flight to Maastricht

As of April 11, 2025, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its service to Maastricht Aachen Airport, increasing from two to three weekly cargo flights. In addition to its existing Wednesday and Saturday flights from Nairobi via Maastricht to Dubai, a new Friday flight has been added.

The expansion, praised by airport leadership as a testament to the cargo team’s excellence, enhances service quality and flexibility. Emirates SkyCargo has been active at Maastricht since 2015 and joined the local freight community ACN Maastricht in 2023. The move supports the airport’s goal of building a robust global freight network.