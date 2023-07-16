Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia becoming main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

Emirates has signed a partnership agreement to become the main sponsor and official airline of the King Salman Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The sponsorship aligns with Emirates’ support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to establish the country as a global hub for professional sports.

The airline aims to connect with fans of the 16 regional clubs participating in the tournament and contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s growing sporting industry. The deal provides Emirates with extensive brand visibility at the tournament venues, including in-stadium advertising and on-site promotions. The airline will also have digital rights and will lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

The King Salman Cup, organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations, features 16 clubs from the GCC and North Africa competing for the championship title. Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio includes partnerships with leading football clubs and tournaments worldwide.

The airline has been serving Saudi Arabia since 1989 and operates 67 weekly flights to various destinations in the country. Emirates is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding its services, enhancing customer experiences, and contributing to the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation sector.