Emirates signs agreement with Turespaña to boost tourism to Spain

The airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turespana, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group and Her Excellency María Reyes Maroto Illera, Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism

The agreement underscores Emirates’ commitment to Spain, and outlines joint initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turespaña, Spanish Tourism Institute, to help boost trade and tourism to Spain. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group welcomed Her Excellency María Reyes Maroto Illera, Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, at the Emirates Group Headquarters.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs at Emirates and Miguel Ángel Sanz Castedo, Director General of Turespana.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs at Emirates, said: “Emirates launched operations to Spain more than 12 years ago and the country remains an important market in our global network. We’re very happy to be exploring mutually beneficial initiatives that will drive tourism to Spain, and also offer Emirates more opportunities to serve the market. Thank you to our partners for their ongoing support and we look forward to continue growing our long-standing partnership.”

Mr. Miguel Angel Sanz, Director General Tourspain Madrid said: “Spain and Emirates are strategic partners of the recovery of travel. Spain, as one of the most visited countries in the world, and Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, will work together to improve the connectivity and generate confidence, which are key factors for recovery.”

Mr. Daniel Rosado Bayon, Director Spain Tourism GCC & Iran said: “We are happy to sign this MoU between Emirates and Tourspain to further collaborate on improving the connectivity with Spain. We are starting to see a recovery of the routes to Spain and we have agreed to work closer to promote our outstanding destination.”

Under the agreement, Emirates and Turespaña will explore joint activities to drive tourism to Spain, including trade familiarisation trips, workshops and marketing campaigns.

Emirates launched operations to Madrid in 2010, to Barcelona in 2012 and Dubai to Mexico City, via Barcelona in 2019. The airline currently offers customers 10 weekly flights to Barcelona, including 5 weekly flights from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona, and 9 weekly flights to Madrid utilising the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft. Customers can also access popular regional destinations across the country via the airline’s interline agreement with Vueling, Iberia Airlines and Air Europa. Emirates passengers travelling to Madrid and Barcelona can also connect onwards to more than 13 cities through the airline’s partnership with the national train operator, Renfe.

Dubai, UAE, 4 February 2022