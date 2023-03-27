Emirates selects Diamond Aircraft DA42-VI for flight training

Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), operated by Emirates Airline is bolstering its current fleet with an order for three state-of-the-art twin-engine training aircraft DA42-VI and its corresponding flight simulator from Diamond Aircraft. The AUSTRO jet-fuel-powered twin-engine 4-seater DA42-VI will be the flagship for multi-engine piston (MEP) training at Al Maktoum International-Dubai World Central Airport in support of the Emirates’ National Cadet Pilot Programme.

Capt Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President Emirates Flight Training Academy, said: “Our new fleet from Diamond Aircraft is part of our larger strategic intent for our cadet programme. It helps us design a bridging MEP programme for cadets to gain more flying experience while progressing from a single-engine to a light jet aircraft. It strengthens our offering and makes it more unique, rounded and robust. Our cadets will benefit hugely as they gain experience on three different types of aircraft, even before they’re licensed. The new fleet also helps us go above and beyond on complying with the new GCAA guidelines. The DA42-VI is reliable, eco-friendly and a practical platform for MEP training. We’re confident we’ve made the right choice.”

“We are thrilled that our DA42-VI is the choice for Emirate’s flight training. This, once again, solidifies the aircraft’s position as the industry-leading multi-engine piston trainer,” said Liqun (Frank) Zhang, CEO Diamond Aircraft Austria. “With Emirates, we are adding another premier flight academy to our long list of renowned training operators and are looking forward to supporting them with the most advanced and eco-friendly aircraft available on the market today.”

The 4-seat DA42-VI is the newest version of Diamond’s technology leading light piston twin, the first certified general aviation piston aircraft to combine modern technology airframe, avionics, and power plants. Well over 1,100 DA42s have been delivered since its introduction, outselling all other certified piston twins combined. The all-composite DA42-VI is equipped with efficient, silent, clean and reliable 168 hp jet fuel AUSTRO engines AE300, Garmin G1000 NXi with 3-axis Automatic Flight Control System and optional electrically driven air conditioning. The DA42-VI is an excellent platform for Multi-Engine-Piston (MEP) training. With its unique combination of performance and utility, the jet fuel-powered aircraft is designed to make transitioning from a single engine to a twin much easier. The aircraft generates fuel savings of up to 50% compared to conventional AVGAS-powered twins and its panoramic canopy provides excellent visibility during all flight manoeuvres.

Diamond Aircraft’s flight simulation devices are exact replicas of the real Diamond aircraft, built with authentic aircraft parts, with real avionics, high-end visuals and OEM flight dynamic models for fidelity that is simply unsurpassed. The instrument panel is fitted with the original Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and standby instruments, allowing to train in a completely realistic environment. Diamond simulators are at the cutting edge of the industry to ensure the most sophisticated simulation training in preparation for advanced flight training.

Delivery of the aircraft is expected in the first half of 2023.

23 March 2023