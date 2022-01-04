Emirates safest airline in the world according to JACDEC, … or is it Etihad?

Like last year, Emirates has once again been named the world’s safest airline by JACDEC (Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre), an organisation reporting air accidents based in Hamburg.

With a risk index of 95.05%, Emirates beat out KLM (93.31%), JetBlue (91.61%), Delta Air Lines (91.55%) and easyJet (91.28%) among the 25 airlines surveyed.

For the first time, JACDEC also published regional rankings, which compare the world’s largest airlines within one of four regions.

On a regional level, Emirates slipped behind another Gulf airline, Etihad Airways, which due to its size did not make it onto the global list, however.

In Europe, KLM (93.31%) took first place, ahead of Finnair (93.16%), Air Europa (93.12%), Transavia (92.83%), easyJet (91.28%) and Norwegian (90.95%).

Some well-known airlines such as Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Condor did not make it into the European Top 25 due to insufficient passenger-kilometre performance in 2021.

JACDEC’s methodology has been criticised within the airline evaluation industry as unreliable and not transparent.

Source: dpa