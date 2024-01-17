Emirates rings in 2024 with a surge in forward bookings to and from Belgium

Emirates is experiencing a surge in forward bookings to and from Brussels, anticipating a promising year in 2024.

In 2023, the airline successfully transported around 400,000 passengers between Brussels and Dubai, focusing on business travel and recording peaks in economy-class traffic during the summer. The top destinations for travellers from Brussels were Dubai, Thailand, South Africa, Indonesia, and India.

The airline predicts up to a 50% increase in bookings for some destinations in 2024 compared to the previous year, with Dubai, most Indian Ocean, and Far Eastern destinations remaining popular among Belgian travellers.

Emirates plans to continue recruiting cabin crew members, with multiple sessions scheduled in Belgium in the first quarter of 2024.

The airline will also support various sports and cultural events in Belgium, including the ATP tennis tournament in Antwerp and the Golf Soudal Open. Emirates has been serving Belgium for a decade and remains committed to offering world-class travel experiences. The airline supports local economies through passenger and cargo operations, transporting goods such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, and valuables. In 2023, Emirates carried almost 17,000 tonnes of goods from Brussels and Liege to various international markets.