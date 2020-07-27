Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), expanding its growing network, and offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Dubai, UAE, 27 July 2020