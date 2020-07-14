Emirates resumes flights to Brussels Airport on 17 July

The airline has announced it will offer four weekly flights for passengers to/from Brussels starting 17 July 2020

Customers can also connect through Dubai to select destinations in the Asia Pacific, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country

Emirates has announced it will offer flights for passengers to/from Brussels Airport starting 17 July. The airline is scheduled to operate four weekly flights from Brussels to Dubai and beyond, utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to carry passengers and some air cargo. Customers can also connect through Dubai to select destinations in Asia Pacific. Travel restrictions remain in place in most countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys.

Emirates flight EK 184 will depart Brussels at 15:05 local time and arrive in Dubai at 23:40 local time. The return flight, EK 183 will depart Dubai at 08:20 and arrive in Brussels at 13:25 local time.

Flights to and from Brussels can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents. Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at: www.emirates.com/wherewefly

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

In addition to Brussels, Emirates also offers scheduled flights to more than 40 Emirates destinations, providing more options for customers. The airline has also announced it will increase flight frequencies to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

