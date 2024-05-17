Emirates resumes daily flights to Nigeria, enhancing connectivity for travellers

Emirates announces the resumption of daily services between Lagos and Dubai, starting from October 1, 2024. The airline will operate the route using a Boeing 777-300ER, providing Nigerian travellers with extensive connectivity to over 140 destinations worldwide.

With strong bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the UAE, Emirates SkyCargo will also support trade by offering significant cargo capacity, facilitating the transportation of various commodities.

The Boeing 777-300ER offers passengers a premium travel experience, including regionally inspired dining options, award-winning entertainment, and comfortable seating configurations across First, Business, and Economy Classes.