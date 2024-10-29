Emirates resumes daily flights to Adelaide, boosting South Australian economy

Emirates has reinstated its daily direct service between Dubai and Adelaide, offering over 4,200 weekly seats with its Boeing 777-200LR. This resumed route, operating under flight numbers EK440 and EK441, is set to accommodate over 220,400 passengers annually, connecting Adelaide with more than 140 global destinations.

The route’s return is anticipated to deliver a substantial economic boost to South Australia, with an estimated annual impact of $160 million, including $62 million from tourism alone. According to the South Australian Tourism Commission, the daily service will also create more than 315 full-time tourism-related jobs, underscoring Emirates’ commitment to the region.

Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo will provide 14 tonnes of daily cargo capacity, facilitating approximately $98 million in exports annually. Key exports from South Australia include seafood, meat, fresh produce, and pharmaceuticals, enhancing trade opportunities with markets in the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas hailed the reinstatement, noting its vital role in job creation, tourism, and trade. Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison highlighted the added appeal this route brings to international visitors, with South Australia’s inclusion in Emirates’ global marketing set to further elevate the state’s visibility.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive VP for Passenger Sales, emphasized Australia as a priority market, with the airline now operating 70 weekly services across five Australian cities. Adelaide Airport’s Managing Director Brenton Cox praised the service for expanding travel choices and fostering tourism and trade for South Australia.

Emirates’ flight EK440 departs Dubai at 02:00, arriving in Adelaide at 20:50, with return flight EK441 departing Adelaide at 22:40 and arriving in Dubai at 05:20 local time.